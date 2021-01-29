250 kanal state land retrieved from grabbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Friday retrieved 250 kanal state land from land grabbers here at district Raiwind.

According to DC office spokesperson here, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid along with his team took action against land grabbers and demolished illegal construction on government land.

Deputy Commissioner (Lahore) Mudassar Riaz said that illegal occupation of government land was not allowed at all.

He said that district administration would continue proceedings against land grabbers.