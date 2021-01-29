UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

250 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Grabbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

250 kanal state land retrieved from grabbers

The city district administration on Friday retrieved 250 kanal state land from land grabbers here at district Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Friday retrieved 250 kanal state land from land grabbers here at district Raiwind.

According to DC office spokesperson here, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid along with his team took action against land grabbers and demolished illegal construction on government land.

Deputy Commissioner (Lahore) Mudassar Riaz said that illegal occupation of government land was not allowed at all.

He said that district administration would continue proceedings against land grabbers.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Rashid All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan win first Test match against South Africa

10 minutes ago

PIA likely to start flight operations for Karachi- ..

2 minutes ago

Next Round of Intra-Libyan Talks to Be Held in Gen ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. taking steps for IT industry growth: MD PSEB ..

2 minutes ago

German Medical Watchdog, Moscow Already Discussing ..

2 minutes ago

Fur-Wearing Capitol Rioter Ready to Testify at Aga ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.