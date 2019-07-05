250 KG Banned Shrimps Seized, Four Accused Arrested In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:05 PM
Four accused were arrested and 250 kilogram banned shrimp were recovered during a raid by a team of Directorate Fisheries Karachi in a pick-up, which was going from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Orangi Town here on Firday
Deputy Director Fisheries Karachi, Dr.
Asim Karim informed the accused named Irfan son of Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Azad son of Khursheed Alam, Tariq son of Waseem and Muhmmad Abid son of Bilal are arrested for reportedly hunting sweet-water fishe including shrimp.
He said that the Department of Fishries of Sindh has imposed a ban on catching shrimps during June and July.