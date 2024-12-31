250-kg dead meat wasted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday discarded 250 kilograms dead meat during a operation in the area of Dawood Khel.

According to PFA press release issued here,acting on a tip-off,the PFA teams caught a vehicle loaded with the dead meat on Kalabagh road.

The team discarded the meat and got registered FIR against the accused.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.