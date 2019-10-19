250 Kg hashish recovered, one arrested in Peshawar

Customs Intelligence Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by recovering huge quantity of hashish from a car near Mardan Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Customs Intelligence Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by recovering huge quantity of hashish from a car near Mardan Motorway.

According to Customs Intelligence, a suspected car was intercepted near Mardan Motorway and upon searching 250 kilogram hashish was recovered from its secret compartments.

The driver of the car was arrested on the spot. Case has been registered against and investigation is underway.