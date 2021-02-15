UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

250 Kg Substandard Tea Leaves Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

250 Kg substandard tea leaves seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Monday in its ongoing crackdown against food adulteration, seized 250 Kilograms substandard tea leaves and 100 Kilograms betel nuts from various shops in Nowshera.

The Food Authority team imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers involved in food adulteration and shut down their shops.

Director Operation KP Food Authority, Azmatullah Wazir said that operation with collaboration with Livestock and Food department was being carried against food adulators involved in selling substandard meat, species and substandard tea leaves.

He said that 35 Kilogram substandard, harmful species and tea leaves seized in operation carried out in Swabi.

Similarly, 20 Kilogram non food color items were seized and cases were registered against shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nowshera Swabi From

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

37 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

46 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

52 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.