250 Kg substandard tea leaves seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Monday in its ongoing crackdown against food adulteration, seized 250 Kilograms substandard tea leaves and 100 Kilograms betel nuts from various shops in Nowshera.

The Food Authority team imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers involved in food adulteration and shut down their shops.

Director Operation KP Food Authority, Azmatullah Wazir said that operation with collaboration with Livestock and Food department was being carried against food adulators involved in selling substandard meat, species and substandard tea leaves.

He said that 35 Kilogram substandard, harmful species and tea leaves seized in operation carried out in Swabi.

Similarly, 20 Kilogram non food color items were seized and cases were registered against shopkeepers.