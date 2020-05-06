250 kites confiscated in police raids in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police carried out operations and confiscated 250 kites, 4 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides held two kite sellers here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Mandra Police while acting on a tip off raided and confiscated 250 kites, 4 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite sellers identified as Aaqib Nasir, Omer Naseer.

The spokesman said, district police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis was conducting raids and netting kite sellers and kite flying ban violators.

Kite flying and selling is a crime, any police personnel found to give shelter to the criminals in this act will have to face legal action being facilitator of the criminals while such personnel will have no chance to remain in the department, he added.