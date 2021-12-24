- Home
250 Litres Liquor Recovered
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Kotmomin police on Friday registered a case against a bootlegger and recovered 250 litres liquor from his possession.
On a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Tarrawala and arrested Javed Maseeh.
Further investigation was underway.
