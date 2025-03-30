250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,martyrs and their families on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

The security and defence of the beloved homeland are the priorities of the countrymen; every success against the Khawarij and the anarchists is tantamount to Eid for the patriots. Leader of the PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In a press release issued on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the leader of the Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that Pakistan is currently facing immense internal and external challenges.

The active role of a loving and sincere leadership is absolutely indispensable to address them.

He said that the role of youth in Pakistan is the most important in determining its right direction.

We pay tribute to the defenders, martyrs and their families.He said

The security and defence of the beloved homeland are the priorities of the countrymen; every success against the Khawarij and the anarchists is tantamount to Eid for the patriots.