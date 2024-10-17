250 Miscreants Arrested For Rioting
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested some 250 miscreants for rioting during the unlawful protest held earlier in the day.
Initially around 150 protesters were taken into custody while 100 more arrested after their identification through video footages and photographs, a police spokesman said in a statement.
He said the miscreants under the guise of students’ protest vandalized public property and disrupted a peaceful environment of the city for their nefarious purposes.
The spokesman said a legal action was being taken against those involved in illegal activities. Those who had endangered the lives of students, teachers and citizens would be dealt with severely, and punished according to the law.
Vandalism, arson or any illegal activity would not be tolerated, he added.
The spokesman said the situation in the city was now normal with smooth traffic on city roads and highways.
He advised the parents to keep a close eye on their children and keep them away from any illegal activity.
