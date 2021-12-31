250 Muslim, Hindu, Christian couples tie the knot at mass wedding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The last day of the year 2021 brought ecstasy and cheerfulness among 250 poor and deserving couples belonged to Muslim, Hindu and Christian religions when they were tied knot at a mass wedding jointly organized by Odero Lal Welfare Association and Hindu Panchayat at Tando Adam on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The last day of the year 2021 brought ecstasy and cheerfulness among 250 poor and deserving couples belonged to Muslim, Hindu and Christian religions when they were tied knot at a mass wedding jointly organized by Odero Lal Welfare Association and Hindu Panchayat at Tando Adam on Friday.

Among 250 couples, 100 Muslims, 122 Hindus and 28 Christians were tied the knot as per their religions and the organizers arranged the dowries comprising fans, blankets, clothes, beds, sewing machines and gold rings worth Rs one lac each for the newly married couples.

The organizer Baba Rajkumar while talking to media persons informed that both Oedro Lal Welfare Association and Hindu Panchayat are arranging the mass wedding of poor and deserving couples since last many years irrespective of religion, creed and caste. The objective of such mass wedding is to promote inter-faith harmony and defeat hatred and extremism from the society, he added.

The DIG Police Khadim Hussain Rind who was the chief guest on the ceremony commended the efforts of Odero Lal Welfare Association and Hindu Panchayat adding that programmes will help in promoting inter-faith harmony.