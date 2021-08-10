250 new COVID-19 cases reported in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 250 new Covid-19 cases has been reported across the district during the last 24 hours.

Such cases include eighteen belonging to Rawal Town, seventy-three from Potohar town, seventy-two from Rawalpindi Cantt, twenty five from Gujar khan, ten from Kahutta, fourteen from Kotli Sattian, nine from Kalar Syeda, six from Murree, eight each from Islamabad and AJK, 2 each from Mianwali and Chakwal and one each from Attock, KPK and Okara.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Tuesday, 197 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 41 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 27 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 66 in Institute of Urology, 47 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 5 in District Headquarter hospital, 4 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust, 3 in Bilal hospital and two each in Hearts international and Attock hospital.

The report updated that 7 patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 63 stable and 127 on oxygen.

So far 1,563,100 people including 38,638 health workers and 1,524,462 other citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.