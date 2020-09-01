UrduPoint.com
250 New Jobs For Orange Line Train Project: Asim Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:42 PM

250 new jobs for Orange Line Train project: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said 250 new jobs had been announced for Orange Line Train project.

"As many as 250 new jobs of various categories for Orange Train Lahore have been announced by the operator," he tweeted.

He advised the applicants to email their applications for the posts to "careers@olmrts.com.pk".\867

