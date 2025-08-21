Open Menu

250 Participants Awarded Certificates Under “Learn & Earn” Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 11:10 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district administration has awarded certificates to participants of the “Learn & Earn” programme, including 250 students and IT teachers, for completing their courses.

A dignified ceremony was organised and Deputy Commissioner, Rao Atif Raza attended the event as the chief guest, while CEO Education, Dr. Muhammad Azhar presided over the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Director Admin DPI (Elementary) Ch. Muhammad Ameen, Assistant Commissioner, Anza Abbasi, DEO Secondary Altaf Hussain, DEO Elementary (Male) Taqi Abbas, DEO Elementary (Female), Shehwar Gul, all Deputy DEOs, principals of private schools and notable figures from various walks of life.

The students presented colourful tableaus and national songs, earning applause from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO education Dr. Muhammad Azhar said, “The Learn & Earn programme is advancing our children academically, besides also opening avenues for employment. Our IT teachers have worked day and night to equip students with modern skills, and I am proud of them.”

The deputy commissioner remarked, “We want our public-school students to lag behind no one. With that spirit, the Learn & Earn programme was launched. It is encouraging to see it thriving under Dr. Azhar’s leadership and the dedication of IT teachers. Students are already benefiting by earning online and contributing to the national economy.”

Dr. Azhar reaffirmed that the programme would be further expanded to benefit a larger number of students across the district.

