250 people died, 0.5 million cattle killed by recent floods in Balochistan: Ziaullah Langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday said that Balochistan received at least 411 percent more rains, 250 people were martyred due to floods and 0.5 million cattle were killed.

They further said the relief commissioner had declared 32 out of 34 districts as calamity hit areas, more than 2000 kilometers of roads and 25 dams were damaged by floods and rains in the areas of Balochistan.

These views were expressed in a press conference by Adviser to CM for Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Langu and Chief Secretary Balochistan at Chief Minister Secretary Quetta.

Ziaullah Langu said that 29000 people were rescued, ration had been provided to 98000 families, 250 people were died in which 170 people have been given compensation Rs 1,000,000 by the provincial government and Rs 1,000,000 from side of the Federal government.

He said that the PTA personnel have restored the internet despite 700 medical campuses were set up in flood affected areas where millions of people were checked up and were solving the problems of their people despite the limited resources.

The Adviser, Ziaullah Langu said that we all were struggling together to resolve the flood victims, there was 411 percent more rain in Balochistan saying that government infrastructure has also been destroyed in large numbers. "The Relief Commissioner has declared 32 out of 34 districts as disaster, more than 2000 kilometers of roads and 25 dams have been damaged due to floods and rains in respective areas", he said. .

He said that M8 Khuzdar, Bibi Nani Bridge and Pinjara Birdge area of Bolan have also been damaged saying that according to National Highway Authority (NHA), the roads would be restored in three days in order to decrease difficulties of public in the area.

"Sui gas officials have said that gas would be restored till September 3, there is also a big problem of electricity in Balochistan", the Adviser said adding that the PTA personnel have repaired the internet service in the areas while Nasirabad, Lehri, and other areas, many people are still under water.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan said that Livestock, Local Governoment, PDMA and other related institutions were trying to help the flood victims round the clock.

He said that rations were provided to 98000 families in contribution of local administration and various non-governmental organizations despite tents were given to 40000 families along with mosquito nets along with cash.

The CS said that the federal government announced 10 billion rupees, while the provincial regime released 3 billion rupees in this regard saying that NHA personnel were working at various damaged national highways, which at present, if several National Highways have not been completely restored but have made some of them possible to for traveling.

The work related to electricity is going on, which will ensure the supply of electricity to nine percent of the areas till September 4, he maintained adding that camps have been set up in various areas of the province where cooked food and rations were provided to the flood victims.

He said that the recent rains were not less than a challenge it there were floods like this in America so it could hardly be controlled there but we also have to work together to deal it.

In response to a question, he said that there has been a large scale loss in the Hanna Urak valley of Quetta, 1000 rations have been handed over to them and more would be provided if needed there.

DG,PDMA Naseer Ahmed Nasir was also present on this occasion.