250 processions, 575 Majalis to be held in Bahawalpur during Ashura

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 250 processions would be taken out and 575 Majalis would be held in Bahawalpur district during Ahsura of Moharam-ul-Haram.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, the most sensitive seven processions and one Majlis have been placed in category A, four processions and as many Majalis in category B while 239 processions and 570 Majalis were put in category C.

He told that more than 2500 police personnel and 1800 volunteers would provide security cover to these processions and Majalis.

He said that the Dolphine Force and Elite Force would also be part of security. He told that a control room has been set up to monitor the security arrangements. He further added that almost 1000 police personnel were providing security to two processions and 38 Majalis today on 1st Moharam-ul-Haram in the district.