250 Profiteers Arrested In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:43 PM

250 profiteers arrested in Hazara Division

As many as 250 profiteers were arrested and recovered Rs2.8 million fine from them in Hazara Division during last week

HAZARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 250 profiteers were arrested and recovered Rs2.8 million fine from them in Hazara Division during last week.

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Mehsud was informed in a meeting on Monday which was attended by Deputy Commissioners, price Magistrates and other officials from all districts.

Commissioner Riaz Mehsud was informed that crackdown was launched during last week and checked about 6300 shops, vegetable and fruits markets and mills. The teams also monitored flour mills and its rates.

Commissioner Riaz Mehsud directed to continue crackdown and take action against profiteers according to law.

