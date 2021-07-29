UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

250 Safety Kits Distribute Among Labourers

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

250 safety kits distribute among labourers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional administration in collaboration with Help foundation Thursday distributed 250 safety kits among labourers to avert them from scorching heat and monsoon rains.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributed the safety kits among male and female labourers.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Multan said that the welfare works could be accelerated in collaboration with social organizations.

He said that the safety kits would help the labourers during monsoon season.

The umbrella, towel, ORS, thermos and other items were included in the safety kits.

Related Topics

Multan Male From Rains

Recent Stories

‘I’m ready with my boat if needed, President t ..

10 minutes ago

Dr. Muhammad Affan Qaiser - the Pioneer of Medical ..

18 minutes ago

The best smartphone solution in PKR 25,000

22 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank maintains Base Rate at 15 basis p ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan’s future economic policies depend on Af ..

43 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 July 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.