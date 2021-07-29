250 safety kits distribute among labourers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional administration in collaboration with Help foundation Thursday distributed 250 safety kits among labourers to avert them from scorching heat and monsoon rains.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributed the safety kits among male and female labourers.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Multan said that the welfare works could be accelerated in collaboration with social organizations.

He said that the safety kits would help the labourers during monsoon season.

The umbrella, towel, ORS, thermos and other items were included in the safety kits.