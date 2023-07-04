250 shops sealed for illegal LPG decanting in six months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Civil Defence Department sealed more than 250 shops for decanting LPG illegally in different parts of the district during the last six months.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Tuesday that civil defence teams conducted surprise checking of illegal gas decanting across the district and found 250 shopkeepers involved in decanting LPG illegally.

The teams sealed the premises of their shops besides getting cases registered against them.

Meanwhile, the civil defence teams also took action against 160 shopkeepers from January 01 to June 30, 2023 over poor safety arrangements in their gas cylinder shops.

Their challans were submitted to the court of special judicial magistratewho imposed a total fine of Rs 598,000 on them.