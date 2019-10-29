250 uplift schemes completed across division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) -: As many as 250 uplift schemes were being completed at a cost of Rs 2.3 billion across Faisalabad division under Punjab Government Community Development programme.

About 49 percent construction work on the schemes included supply of clean water, sewerage, street drainage and cementing the streets etc has been completed, said Director Development Mehr Ramzan here Tuesday.

Providing details, he said that 116 schemes were in pipeline at a cost of Rs 1 billion in district Faisalabad, 69 schemes costing Rs 700 million in district Jhant. 41 uplift schemes were being completed with total cost of Rs 400 million in Toba Tek Singh and 24 schemes costing Rs 200 million in district Chiniot.The construction work on these schemes will be completed within given time frame, he hoped.