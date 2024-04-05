Open Menu

250 Years Old Water Well To Be Restored In Peshawar City: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

250 years old water well to be restored in Peshawar city: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The district government of Peshawar has decided to restore a 250 years old ancient water well in interior Peshawar with the objective of apprising people, especially new generation, about the rich history of the city enjoying distinction of being the oldest living city in South Asia.

The decision has been taken by Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali during his visit to interior city at Chah Kala area.

Accompanied by Chairman Imran Naveed, Mayor Zubair Ali was briefed about the history of the well constructed around 250 years earlier for supply of water to the inhabitants of the city.

Mayor Peshawar was apprised that according to some folklores about name of the well which among locals is called as `Kaley de Kohi’ (Well of a black man), there was a Bhishti (a person who supplied water in leather bags) with a very black complexion and he used to supply water at homes.

Due to black complexion of Bhishti, local people started attaching name of the well towards his natural appearance by saying `Kaley de Kohi’.

The well became dry with passage of the time and is not in use for the last several decades, but the title it obtained due to association of a black man with it, still exist by passing on through several generations.

Expressing interest in the history of the antique well, Mayor Peshawar decided on the spot its revival and renovation in near future.

He issued directives for preparing of paper work on renovation of the historic well and submit for his approval.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Visit Man Government Asia

Recent Stories

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

32 minutes ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

4 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

16 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

16 hours ago
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

16 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

16 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

16 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

16 hours ago
 Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

16 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan