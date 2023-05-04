2500 bags of wheat recovered

KASUR, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syeda Tehniyat Bukhari recovered 2500 bags of wheat flour and seized the stock.

According to the District information office press release issued here on Thursday,the team raided at the godown in Moakal village,tehsil Chunian and recovered 2500 bags of wheat.

Meanwhile,the ADC inspected the wheat procurement center and reviewed the facilities being provided to the farmers.

She said strict actions were being taken against the violators while zero tolerance policy would be ensured against the hoarders.