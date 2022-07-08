UrduPoint.com

2500 Cops Deployed For Eid Congregations And Security In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

2500 cops deployed for Eid congregations and security in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have devised a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and tranquility in the city on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to police spokesperson, a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha prayer has been following directions of the IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. As per security plan, more than 1000 police personnel including four SPs, 11 ASP/DSPs will guard Eid prayers on 1032 mosques and 28 imam Bargahas which have been categorized according to their sensitivity. Likewise, more than 100 police personnel will be deployed at Faisal Masjid.

All the masajid, imambargahs, religious places, public parks and other important places would be provided maximum security on Eid adding that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha will monitor all the security arrangements in the city. Security will be also monitored through safe city cameras and special police squads.

Likewise, 800 personnel of Eagle squad will be deputed in the city for patrolling at all public and sensitive places while more than 150 personnel of special branch will do their duties during Eid prayer.

Similarly, 278 traffic officials including one SP and four DSPs have been deployed to maintain traffic flow in the city. SSP Traffic will monitor all the traffic arrangements. One wheeling will not be allowed and those violating traffic rules will be dealt with iron hands while public places, parks, play grounds will be kept under strict vigilance and security cover.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has strictly directed all the zonal officers that a large number of people will gather for Eid prayer and the concerned zonal officers would be responsible of the security around worship places in their respective areas adding that the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs will physically remain present in their respective areas.

He said that the Eagles, Falcons and Police station vehicles will patrol around worship places, public as well as important places and buildings while special police teams of CTD will be deployed at Bhara Kahu areas to avert any untoward incident.

Personnel of Special Branch will collect important advance intelligence information and will convey immediately to the concerned officer and police control. Bomb disposal squad will do technical sweeping before Eid prayer.

District Magistrate will contact CDA and hospital administration for providing fire brigade, ambulances and para-medical staff to deal with any emergency situation.

Islamabad police chief maintained that the purpose of all the security arrangements is to ensure the safety of congregations, to avert any terrorism activity and to maintain peace and tranquility in the city.

