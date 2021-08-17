2500 cops deputed for 9th Muharram security

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 2500 police officials were deputed for security of mourning processions and Majalis on 9th Muharramul Haraam (Wednesday) in the district.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 138 Majalis would be held in the district on 9th Muharram including 40 Majalis in Jaranwala division, 32 in Iqbal division, 27 in Sadr division, 22 in Madina Town division and 17 in Lyallpur division.

Similarly, 93 mourning processions would be taken out on Wednesday including 26 processions in Iqbal division, 26 processions in Jaranwala division, 18 processions in Madina Town division, 19 in Sadr division and 7 processions in Lyallpur division.

He said that more than 2500 police officials along with 1000 volunteers would perform security duty for the protection of mourning processions and Majalis, whereas, 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 19 Inspectors, 93 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 243 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) would supervise the security arrangements in their respective areas.

He said that police would provide four-tier security to the Muharram activities at all places.

In first circle, volunteers will conduct body search and identification of the procession participants while walk through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle. In other two circles, the security personnel will watch and keep vigil eye on the suspects and miscreants.

He said that 10 teams of elite force and 10 teams of Quick Response Force (QRF) would alsoremain alert on Wednesday and ensure patrolling on various routes to foil nefarious designs ofmiscreants and terrorists.

