UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2500 Cops To Perform Security Duties On Aug 14, Muharram-ul-Haram

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:59 PM

2500 cops to perform security duties on Aug 14, Muharram-ul-Haram

The capital police on Thursday planned elaborated measures during the Independence Day celebrations in the metropolitan to avoid any untoward incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The capital police on Thursday planned elaborated measures during the Independence Day celebrations in the metropolitan to avoid any untoward incident.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) held at Rescue 15 as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The meeting decided to deploy heavy contingent of police at sensitive points of Federal capital.

The meeting was attended among others by all, Senior Superintendents of Police CTD, Additional Superintendent of Police and all Zonal Superintendents of Police , Sub-Divisional police officer and SHOs.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security plan and supervise all security arrangements himself in connection with August 14 and Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed for strict action against those involved in one-wheeling, fire-cracking or any other upheaval on Independence Day.

Those using tinted glass vehicles and bikes without silencers or documents should not be spared and legal action to be initiated against them.

He said that additional deployment should be ensured to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city while special squads to be constituted for strict patrolling.

The elaborate security arrangements should be made for all ceremonies being held in connection with August 14, the DIG (Operations) maintained.

He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed to issue special cards to police officials deputed for security of religious gatherings and Imambargahs.

Additional heavy contingents should be deployed at all public places, especially parks and various other important spots. The capital police would try best to deliver their duties with discipline on these auspicious occasions, the DIG (Operations) said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Traffic Independence Turkish Lira August All Best

Recent Stories

Palestine Hopes to Be Among First to Receive Russi ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister 'Saddened' by Train Derailment i ..

2 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Commends Youth for Championin ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to start COVID-19 vaccine output within 2 w ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 12 Aug 2020

6 minutes ago

Theater Wallay to screen "This Stained Dawn"

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.