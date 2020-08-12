2500 cops to perform security duties on Aug 14, Muharram-ul-Haram

The capital police on Thursday planned elaborated measures during the Independence Day celebrations in the metropolitan to avoid any untoward incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The capital police on Thursday planned elaborated measures during the Independence Day celebrations in the metropolitan to avoid any untoward incident.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) held at Rescue 15 as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The meeting decided to deploy heavy contingent of police at sensitive points of Federal capital.

The meeting was attended among others by all, Senior Superintendents of Police CTD, Additional Superintendent of Police and all Zonal Superintendents of Police , Sub-Divisional police officer and SHOs.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security plan and supervise all security arrangements himself in connection with August 14 and Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed for strict action against those involved in one-wheeling, fire-cracking or any other upheaval on Independence Day.

Those using tinted glass vehicles and bikes without silencers or documents should not be spared and legal action to be initiated against them.

He said that additional deployment should be ensured to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city while special squads to be constituted for strict patrolling.

The elaborate security arrangements should be made for all ceremonies being held in connection with August 14, the DIG (Operations) maintained.

He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed to issue special cards to police officials deputed for security of religious gatherings and Imambargahs.

Additional heavy contingents should be deployed at all public places, especially parks and various other important spots. The capital police would try best to deliver their duties with discipline on these auspicious occasions, the DIG (Operations) said.