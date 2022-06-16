UrduPoint.com

2,500 Kg Bags Of Govt Flour Recovered, One Held

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

2,500 kg bags of govt flour recovered, one held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration has launched crackdown against government stockpiling of flour and recovered bags of 2500 kg government flour from a house by arresting an accused.

The Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood along with food department carried out the operation here on Thursday.

District Food Controller (DFC) also sealed Saifal flour mills which was involved in supplying flour.

A fine of Rs 100,000 was also imposed on the mill administration for supplying flour to accused Sajid.

AC City said that the seized government flour will be sold into the open market adding that the flour mill management has provided government flour to the hoarders through counterfeiting.

He further said that the inspection of all flour mills was being ensured on the directions of Deputy Commissioner.

The each rupee of government subsidy will be reached to the deserving people.

