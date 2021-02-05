UrduPoint.com
2500 KG Charas, 20KG Opium Seized In DI Khan: Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:06 PM

Dera Ismail Khan police have seized over 2500 kilogram charas and 20 kilogram here at Dara Band area

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Dera Ismail Khan police have seized over 2500 kilogram charas and 20 kilogram here at Dara Band area.

According to DPO D I Khan, this huge seizure of narcotics have been made at bloacade in Dara Band area. He said value of the seized narcotics was stated to be over Rs100 million.

