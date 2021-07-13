UrduPoint.com
2500 Km Roads Completed In Province: CM Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:49 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said the incumbent government has completed 2500 kilo meters of roads in the province to boost economic activity in the province.

He said this year, 1,800 km of roads would be built, whereas 10,000 km to be completed by the next five years. He said the province was enriched with immense mineral wealth and resources.

There is a wide range of investments in minerals, energy, livestock, agriculture, fisheries and tourism opportunities in the province, he said adding, the government was providing all possible facilities to the investors in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while addressing at a conference on business opportunities in province organized under contribution of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Provincial Minister Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Minister's Coordinator Bilal Khan Kakar, Provincial Secretaries, Balochistan Board of Investment Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saeed Ahmed Sarpra, Rawalpindi President of Chamber of Commerce Nasir Mirza, Group Leader of the Chamber Sohail Altaf and Balochistan Chamber of Commerce Commerce officials and businessmen were also present at the conference.

He said the business community was the most important for the improvement of the economy in the country.

He said the foreign investment could be enhanced through better infrastructure and offering good opportunities to investors.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said in the past the economic development of the province was ignored due to lack of planning for the industrial zone.

However, the incumbent government has adopted a comprehensive strategy for special economic zones, he said adding, Balochistan is rich in natural resources especially natural salt, fish, minerals and livestock reserves, beside chromites, gold and silver which are present in abundance in Muslim Bagh and Sendak.

"These projects need to be innovated", he said adding, the Federal and provincial governments have started a number of projects for the development of the province.

He said for the first time in the border areas of the province, establishment of nine border markets was planned, out of which three have been approved.

The Chief Minister said plans were being made to build a road connecting Karachi with Iran which would be the shortest route. He said there were ample opportunities for trade and investment in Balochistan.

This is the for the first time that the government had organized an international livestock expo, while seminars had been arranged for the promotion of tourism and minerals in the province, he said.

He said that Balochistan was of special importance due to its geographical location and China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further increased its value.

Mir Jam Kamal stated that work has begun on the Western Route, Coastal belt and Master planning of Quetta.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan said three marble zones have been created, adding, under the skills program, the youth of the province would be taught various skills. Besides that polytechnics Institutes were also being set up.

He also urged the business community to play their role as a ambassador of Balochistan to show positive image of the province to world, adding, the government would provide all facilities to investors to take advantage of investment opportunities.

Later, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated the Investment and Registration Portal.

