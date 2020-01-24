2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people in Balochistan: Jam Kamal Khan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said provincial government would construct more than 2500 km roads under Balochistan budget aiming to provide maximum facilities to masses and ensuring communication's improvement in all districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said provincial government would construct more than 2500 km roads under Balochistan budget aiming to provide maximum facilities to masses and ensuring communication's improvement in all districts of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) from Pishin led by Asfand Yar Khan Kakar. Provincial ministers including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khataran, Mir Saleem Khosa, Mitha Khan, Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi and Parliamentary Secretary Mir Sakindar Ali Umrani were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister said work was being carried out to restore traffic in the heavy snowfall and rains affected areas while all possible assistance was also being provided to affectees in the respective areas.

The delegation lauded the performance of the provincial government and departments for providing relief items to the affected people and restoration of roads in snowfall and rain hit areas, it also thanked the Chief Minister for initiating development schemes including grid station, road network and other schemes in Pishin district.

The delegation invited Jam Kamal Khan to visit Pishin and he ensure them to visit Barshor and Pishin district next month.