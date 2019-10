The police on Wednesday claimed to have seized 2,500 litres liquor and arrested an accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have seized 2,500 litres liquor and arrested an accused.

Police Spokesman Amir Waheed told APP that the police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Nadeem besides recovering 2,500 litres liquor.