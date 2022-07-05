UrduPoint.com

2500 Litres Adulterated Milk Disposed Off

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 10:30 AM

KASUR, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off 2500 litres of adulterated milk and 50 kg powdered milk here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson ,on the direction of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Judoon,Deputy Director Operations,Rao Abdul Rehman, along with PFA team set up a temporary picket in Habibabad area, Pattoki and examined the milk being transported in two vehicles.

The team disposed off 2500 litres adulterated milk and 50 kg powdered milk. On the reports of PFA team, police registered cases and impounded the vehicles.

The deputy director operations warned that strict action would be taken against milk adulterators and urged citizens to contact PFA offices for free testing of milk .

