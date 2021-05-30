2500 MW cheap and environment-friendly electricity to be added in national grid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority Malik Abid Hussain said that the PTI government went across a revolutionary major milestone as it successfully put new K-2 Atomic Power Generation Project in production mode which would add 2500 MW cheap and environment-friendly electricity in national grid.

He made these remarks while talking to the public and local PTI officials during the visits to Allama Iqbal Park Murree Road and Rawal Park Rawal Road. Malik Abid Hussain said with the inauguration of K-2 Atomic Power Generation Project, Pakistan will enhance its capacity of atomic power generation up to 36 MW by the end of March, 2022.

"PTI government systematized this big project without any hue and cry of advertisement and silently did what could not be done by the predecessors", he added.

He said those more atomic energy power projects are to be developed gradually to get the nation rid of costly electricity generated through IPPs.

PTI government is fully concentrated on ways and means of generating cheap electricity. Malik Abid Hussain mentioned that the construction work of Mohmand Dam was being done at full pace and it would be completed within the set time frame.

"Besides this, more dams would also be constructed to enhance the production of cheap and environment friendly electricity, these water reservoirs would wet our barren lands and turn them into agriculturally productive coupled with easing and enabling our rural population to have drinking water, he maintained.

Abid Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the members of his team deserved thanks and appreciation from the entire nation for the completion of this magnificent project. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has quietly started the production of nuclear power for nation building and through this act, he drew a clear line between himself and those who have their vested interests in power politics.

He further said that it is the priority of the present government to address the deprivation and frustrations of the people by making the best use of the resources available in the country and this process will be very helpful in making Pakistan a state like the state of Madina. For the sake of personal gains, he further said, the past rulers forced the nation to bear expensive electricity produced through IPPS.