2500 MW cheap, environment-friendly electricity to be added in national grid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority Malik Abid Hussain Saturday said that the PTI government went across a revolutionary major milestone as it successfully put new K-2 Atomic Power Generation Project in production mode which would add 2500 MW cheap and environment-friendly electricity in the national grid.

He made these remarks while talking to the people and local PTI officials during the visits to Allama Iqbal Park here.

"PTI government systematized this big project without any hue and cry of advertisement and silently did what could not be done by the predecessors", he added.

He said more atomic energy power projects were to be developed gradually to get the nation rid of costly electricity generated through IPPs.

The PTI government was fully concentrated on ways and means of generating cheap electricity, he added.

Malik Abid mentioned that the construction work of Mohmand Dam was being done at full pace and it would be completed within the set time frame.

"Besides this, more dams will also be constructed to enhance the production of cheap and environment friendly electricity, these water reservoirs will wet our barren lands and turn them into agriculturally productive coupled with easing and enabling our rural population to have drinking water," he maintained.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the members of his team deserved appreciation from the entire nation for the completion of this magnificent project.

He said the prime minister had quietly started the production of nuclear power for nation building and through this act, he drew a clear line between himself and those who had their vested interests in power politics.

He further said that it was the priority of the present government to address the deprivation and frustrations of the people by making the best use of the resources available in the country and this process would be very helpful in making Pakistan like the state of Madina.

For the sake of personal gains, he further said, the past rulers forced the nation to bear expensive electricity produced through IPPS.