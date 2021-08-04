2500 persons vaccinated at KTH: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The paramedic staff on Wednesday administered vaccine against COVID-19 to as many as 2500 people in a single day persons were vaccinated against coronavirus during a single day at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Spokesman Sajjad Khan said that so far, about 85,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 at hospital.

New block has been allocated for corona vaccination and administer vaccines on merit basis. Separate counter has been allocated for women, he added.

He said that 106 beds have been allocated for Corona patients in the hospital in which 83 corona patients have been admitted.