2500 Policemen To Perform Security Duties In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:25 PM

2500 policemen to perform security duties in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have finalized a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Eid ul Fitr besides augmenting security at markets, worship places and other important areas to thwart any untoward incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have finalized a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Eid ul Fitr besides augmenting security at markets, worship places and other important areas to thwart any untoward incident.

The security plan has been finalized by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the sources said.

Elaborate security measures have been taken and DIG (Operations) has directed to ensure strict security measures outside all masajid, imambargahs, exit and entry points of the city.

Islamabad police along with contingents of rangers will ensure foolproof security arrangements on this occasion and police commandos will be deployed for patrolling in the city.

All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days.

According to the security plan, more than 2500 policemen would perform security duties on Eid and would guard religious gatherings at open places, Masajid and Imambargahs.

Police officials have been also assigned security duties in this connection at Masjid and Imambargahs.

The squad of Bomb Disposal would conduct checking of various areas.

Parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregation.

As per plan, beat systems have been introduced for security at markets and additional deployment of policemen has been ensured there.

Policemen would ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for business activities in markets during ongoing COVID-19 phase.

The contingents of mobile reserve police and prisoner van movement would be part of security measures at important markets including Jinnah Super , Super market, F-10 and Aabpra market.

Special deployment will be also made at Faisal Mosque on Eid day. As per security duties on Eid, the policemen would patrol in the various sectors and contingents of Pakistan Rangers and police commandos will assist police in these security duties.

Special patrolling plan has been also chalked out following which vehicles of police stations, Falcon and Bravo vehicles would patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles have been also provided to each police station for success of patrolling plan. Police teams have been constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas.

