2,500 profiteers fined in four weeks in Sialkot: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that a crackdown against profiteers continues across the district.

During the last four weeks, 2,500 profiteers were fined Rs. 99,71,500 for charging prices of food items above the price list and cases were registered against 9 shopkeepers under the Price Act and 158 shopkeepers were arrested on the spot, while 96 shops were also sealed.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of price magistrates. He said that price magistrates should be directly responsible for the reduction in food prices and the elements causing artificial inflation should be strictly held accountable.

He also directed assistant commissioners to implement the one dish policy on weddings.

Later, he distributed hand kits to facilitators who successfully completed the tasks given under the “Maryam Ki Dastak” program and instructed them to work with the same dedication.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Maham Mushtaq, Chief Officer (CO) MCS Kashif Nawaz Randhawa and SNA Hafiz Zaheer Ahmed were also present.