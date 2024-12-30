2,500 Profiteers Fined In Four Weeks In Sialkot: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that a crackdown against profiteers continues across the district.
During the last four weeks, 2,500 profiteers were fined Rs. 99,71,500 for charging prices of food items above the price list and cases were registered against 9 shopkeepers under the Price Act and 158 shopkeepers were arrested on the spot, while 96 shops were also sealed.
He stated this while addressing a meeting of price magistrates. He said that price magistrates should be directly responsible for the reduction in food prices and the elements causing artificial inflation should be strictly held accountable.
He also directed assistant commissioners to implement the one dish policy on weddings.
Later, he distributed hand kits to facilitators who successfully completed the tasks given under the “Maryam Ki Dastak” program and instructed them to work with the same dedication.
Assistant Commissioner Daska Maham Mushtaq, Chief Officer (CO) MCS Kashif Nawaz Randhawa and SNA Hafiz Zaheer Ahmed were also present.
Recent Stories
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club2 minutes ago
-
Govt must address PPP's concerns: Ali Haider2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's demography cannot be changed: Lord Qurban3 minutes ago
-
2,500 profiteers fined in four weeks in Sialkot: DC3 minutes ago
-
Minister directs education deptt to hold donor conference3 minutes ago
-
DPO attends wedding of martyred cop’s daughter3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of mega projects in Rawalpindi32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC33 minutes ago
-
LDA holds computerized ballot for residential plots42 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 102 properties, several demolished42 minutes ago
-
Muqam congratulates elected cabinet of PPC42 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to address issues of water shortage in Gwadar: ADC43 minutes ago