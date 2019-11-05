UrduPoint.com
2,500 Sikh Yatrees Arrive To Attend Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:27 PM

2,500 Sikh yatrees arrive to attend Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Around 2,500 Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) from India on Tuesday arrived here to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Sikh leaders and ETPB officials accorded a warm welcome to the yatrees at the Wagha border.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader Sardar Gurmeet Singh Boos said the entire Sikh community was thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his great gift of Kartarpur Corridor, who had resolved the 72-year old issue in one year.

Party Leader of Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee Sardar Srojeet Singh Virk said, "We came to Pakistan with a message of love and brotherhood.We pray for the development and prosperity of the sacred land of our Guru." The ETPB chairman said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sikh yatrees would be provided special facilities, including accommodation, journey, medical and foolproof security, during their stay in Pakistan.

Soon after their arrival, the yatrees left for Janumasthan of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, where the main ceremony will be held on November 12.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

