UrduPoint.com

2,500 Sikh Yatrees To Reach Pakistan On April 12 For Vaisakhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

2,500 Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan on April 12 for Vaisakhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :More than 2,500 Sikh yatrees will come in Pakistan through Wahga border crossing on April 12 to celebrate Vaisaki festival here.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh and other Sikh leaders and board officials will receive the yatrees.

Rana Shahid said that on the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements including security would be ensured. He said that the main ceremony would be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib at Hassan Abdal.

The Sikh yatrees will return to India on April 21.

Related Topics

Pakistan India April Border All

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to chang ..

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to change IIOJK's religious, demograph ..

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic f ..

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

9 minutes ago
 US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Sys ..

US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems for Every Russian Tank - ..

9 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decrease ..

Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decreased to 40% - German Economy Mini ..

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks st ..

Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks starvation

9 minutes ago
 Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies ..

Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.