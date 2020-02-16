25,000 children to be vaccinated against polio in Lower Kohistan: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The five days campaign against polio continued in Lower Kohistan district where 25,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated.

DC Lower Kohistan, Khalid Khan in a video message on Sunday said that anti polio campaign was successfully underway in the district where 25,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated with the help of vaccinators and lady health workers .

He said the campaign was being monitored on ground by Assistant Commissioners, officials of Health Department and Expanded Program for Immunization.

The five day anti-polio campaign has formally started on February 17 to immunize over 6.

7 million children under the age of five years across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 28,049 teams of Lady Health Workers have been deputed for the campaign includes 24,900 mobile, 1849 fixed and 1300 transit ones to vaccinate the children in KP.

The DC said lady health workers and vaccinators were given foolproof security in Lower Kohistan.

Khalid Khan said polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was best remedy to defeat it.

He urged media, civil society, religious leaders and academicians to create awareness about importance of the campaign and foiling negative propaganda against the vaccine.