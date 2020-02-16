UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25,000 Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In Lower Kohistan: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

25,000 children to be vaccinated against polio in Lower Kohistan: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The five days campaign against polio continued in Lower Kohistan district where 25,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated.

DC Lower Kohistan, Khalid Khan in a video message on Sunday said that anti polio campaign was successfully underway in the district where 25,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated with the help of vaccinators and lady health workers .

He said the campaign was being monitored on ground by Assistant Commissioners, officials of Health Department and Expanded Program for Immunization.

The five day anti-polio campaign has formally started on February 17 to immunize over 6.

7 million children under the age of five years across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 28,049 teams of Lady Health Workers have been deputed for the campaign includes 24,900 mobile, 1849 fixed and 1300 transit ones to vaccinate the children in KP.

The DC said lady health workers and vaccinators were given foolproof security in Lower Kohistan.

Khalid Khan said polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was best remedy to defeat it.

He urged media, civil society, religious leaders and academicians to create awareness about importance of the campaign and foiling negative propaganda against the vaccine.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Mobile Civil Society Kohistan February Sunday Media Best Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

30 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flying to In ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championshi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.