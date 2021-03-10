25,000 fine imposed over SOPs violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed three shops and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed three shops and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for SOPs violation and overcharging.

The team sealed Malik store, Mirza Sleem Hardware and Munawar Autos and issued warning to Madina Burger point in Cantt area.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings totransporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.