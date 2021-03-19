UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25,000 Fruit Trees To Be Planted At UAF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

25,000 fruit trees to be planted at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A fruit tree plantation campaign is underway at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and during the current year 25,000 saplings will be planted in the campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said this while planting a sapling at the campus here Friday.

Principal Officer State Management Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif and other officials participated in the tree plantation campaign.

He said more pomegranate, mango, guava, and citrus trees were being planted in the university sothat a large quantity of fruit could be obtained from trees as well as a reduction in temperature.

Related Topics

Mango From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

114,818 COVID-19 suspects visits 26 C,centres in ..

1 minute ago

Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October

1 minute ago

EU broker says no deal between rival Georgian part ..

1 minute ago

Denmark holds off on resuming AstraZeneca jab

1 minute ago

200 killed, 40,000 displaced in DR Congo by ADF mi ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Believes Putin Provided 'Splendid' Respons ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.