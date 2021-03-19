25,000 fruit trees to be planted at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A fruit tree plantation campaign is underway at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and during the current year 25,000 saplings will be planted in the campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said this while planting a sapling at the campus here Friday.

Principal Officer State Management Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif and other officials participated in the tree plantation campaign.

He said more pomegranate, mango, guava, and citrus trees were being planted in the university sothat a large quantity of fruit could be obtained from trees as well as a reduction in temperature.