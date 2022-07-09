25,000 plastic bags distributed among citizens

District administration has distributed 25,000 plastic bags among citizens for collection of offal and remaining of sacrificial animals under the cleanliness plan on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration has distributed 25,000 plastic bags among citizens for collection of offal and remaining of sacrificial animals under the cleanliness plan on Saturday.

The district administration has finalized plan for ensuring best cleanliness arrangements during Eid-Ul-Adha.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, plastic bags have been distributed among the citizens asking them to keep offal and remaining of sacrificial animals in these bags which would be later, collected by the cleanliness team. The district administration has set up 10 collection points in the city and complaint cells at the offices of municipal committees.

The DC urged masses to cooperate with the district administration in making cleanliness plan successful.