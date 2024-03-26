25,000 Retrofitted Three-wheelers Registered Through PITB Portal
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) In a significant move towards streamlining the registration process for three-wheelers, the Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Department, under the Special Registration Vouchers for Retrofitted Three-Wheelers (RFTWs) initiative, has successfully registered 25,000 RFTWs via the 'Retrofitted Three-Wheeler' portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board's (PITB) since its launch in January 2024. Additionally, 22,000 Special Registration Vouchers (SRVs) have also been issued under this initiative.
This was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Tuesday. In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that this initiative was not only facilitating the stakeholders but also contributing to enhancing transportation services in Punjab.
The Retrofitted Three-Wheeler portal, launched in January 2024, has provided a convenient platform for the registration and documentation procedures for three-wheelers, ensuring efficiency and transparency in the process.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF ORIC tops HEC ranking7 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.75b from 94,958 defaulters in 185 days7 minutes ago
-
Strict decisions to be taken to bring reforms in education system: Minister7 minutes ago
-
FM Ishaq Dar, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral ties17 minutes ago
-
'Drive against corruption yields remarkable results'26 minutes ago
-
Governor can't summon assembly session for oath taking on reserved seats: AG KP26 minutes ago
-
486 dead, 510 hurt in IIOJK fire incidents in six years26 minutes ago
-
Foreigners among six killed in Besham suicide attack: DIG27 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates take action to ensure standard commodities supply27 minutes ago
-
Traders losing customers due to encroachments27 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against kite flying continues27 minutes ago
-
Development projects worth Rs110m re-initiated in Havelian27 minutes ago