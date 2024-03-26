25,000 retrofitted three-wheelers registered through PITB portal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) In a significant move towards streamlining the registration process for three-wheelers, the Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Department, under the Special Registration Vouchers for Retrofitted Three-Wheelers (RFTWs) initiative, has successfully registered 25,000 RFTWs via the 'Retrofitted Three-Wheeler' portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board's (PITB) since its launch in January 2024. Additionally, 22,000 Special Registration Vouchers (SRVs) have also been issued under this initiative.

This was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Tuesday. In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that this initiative was not only facilitating the stakeholders but also contributing to enhancing transportation services in Punjab.

The Retrofitted Three-Wheeler portal, launched in January 2024, has provided a convenient platform for the registration and documentation procedures for three-wheelers, ensuring efficiency and transparency in the process.