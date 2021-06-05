25,000 saplings planted along various highways: PHA

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi organized a seminar and awareness walk at Allama Iqbal Park Rawalpindi aiming to keep the surroundings and environment clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :On the occasion of World Environment Day, Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi organized a seminar and awareness walk at Allama Iqbal Park Rawalpindi aiming to keep the surroundings and environment clean.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood led the awareness walk while Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Vice Chairman VC PHA Malik Abid, Director General PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa and other officers and local leadership of PTI participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood said that purpose of the walk and seminar was to provide awareness to the people about climate change.

He said that PTI is the only political party that has provided much needed awareness to the people about the menace of climate change.

In addition, about 25000 trees have been planted on various highways of the city and more are being planted and this tree planting will continue till the monsoon and the campaign will further to improve the environment in Rawalpindi city, he added.

He thanked all the media representatives who supported the government stance in making the campaign a success.

Earlier, Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister also planted saplings in Liaqat Bagh on the occasion of Environment Day as part of the tree planting campaign.