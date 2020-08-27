25,000 saplings planted in Faisalabad: PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asma Ejaz Cheema has said that 25,000 saplings had so far been planted in different areas during the monsoon season.

Talking to APP, she said that plantation under the Clean & Green programme was in full swing and saplings had been planted in all towns of the city.

The PHA had also organized an awareness campaign to motivate people so that they couldplant more trees in order to transfer Faisalabad into a lush green city of the province, she added.