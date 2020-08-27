UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25,000 Saplings Planted In Faisalabad: PHA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

25,000 saplings planted in Faisalabad: PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asma Ejaz Cheema has said that 25,000 saplings had so far been planted in different areas during the monsoon season.

Talking to APP, she said that plantation under the Clean & Green programme was in full swing and saplings had been planted in all towns of the city.

The PHA had also organized an awareness campaign to motivate people so that they couldplant more trees in order to transfer Faisalabad into a lush green city of the province, she added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad All

Recent Stories

Samsung Raises the Bar for Mobile Experience Innov ..

7 minutes ago

Imran Khan is doing “politics of revenge”, say ..

9 minutes ago

Russia detains soldier for spying for Ukraine

15 minutes ago

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 8th Muharram ..

15 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers arrested, 14 kg charras recove ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 4,711 to 975,576

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.