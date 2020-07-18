UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25,000 Trees To Be Planted During Monsoon Season: Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:17 PM

25,000 trees to be planted during monsoon season: Advisor

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority ( PHA), Asif Mahmood Saturday said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, more than 25,000 trees would be planted in Rawalpindi during monsoon season to ensure neat and clean environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority ( PHA), Asif Mahmood Saturday said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, more than 25,000 trees would be planted in Rawalpindi during monsoon season to ensure neat and clean environment.

While inaugurating the tree plantation campaign in Quaid-e-Azam park and Gulzar-e-Quaid, he said the saplings would be distributed among the people by setting up stalls to promote the concept of plantation for healthy atmosphere.

He was flanked by Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Anti-Narcotics Shaikh Rashid Shafiq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Zubair, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Anwarul-Haq and the Director General PHA.

Asif Mahmood said under the vision of PM Imran Khan, the measures had been taken for planting trees across the province to enhance the natural beauty of Punjab.

On the occasion, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said the people should cooperate with us to make tree plantation drive successful to combat with climate changes challenges.

Deputy Commissioner Anwarul-Haq said the PHA was playing an important role in making plantation campaign successful to ensure net and clean environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Rashid Rawalpindi Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

36 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

Police arrest four persons for breaking statue

12 minutes ago

Disinfectant spray launched in Hub Cattle Market t ..

12 minutes ago

Ebola cases rise in new DR Congo outbreak

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.