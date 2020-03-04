250,000 acres land of Cholistan sprayed with insecticides against locusts

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Wednesday said that the area of over 250,000 acres of Cholistan has been sprayed with insecticides to ensure eradication of locust from the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Wednesday said that the area of over 250,000 acres of Cholistan has been sprayed with insecticides to ensure eradication of locust from the division.

While presiding over a meeting here at his office, he said that insecticides were sprayed in 66 union councils of the Cholistan in collaboration with Cholistan Development Authority, Livestock Department, Agriculture Department and District Administrations.

He told that 21 of these union councils fall in Bahawalpur district, 26 in Bahawalnagar and 19 union councils of Rahim Yar Khan where field staff sprayed insecticides against locusts.

The commissioner directed the concerned officers to continue monitoring for locusts and keep a vigil on symptoms of locusts reproduction. The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, DC Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, DC Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Managing Director Cholistan development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad and officers of other departments concerned.