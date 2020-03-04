UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

250,000 Acres Land Of Cholistan Sprayed With Insecticides Against Locusts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:58 PM

250,000 acres land of Cholistan sprayed with insecticides against locusts

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Wednesday said that the area of over 250,000 acres of Cholistan has been sprayed with insecticides to ensure eradication of locust from the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Wednesday said that the area of over 250,000 acres of Cholistan has been sprayed with insecticides to ensure eradication of locust from the division.

While presiding over a meeting here at his office, he said that insecticides were sprayed in 66 union councils of the Cholistan in collaboration with Cholistan Development Authority, Livestock Department, Agriculture Department and District Administrations.

He told that 21 of these union councils fall in Bahawalpur district, 26 in Bahawalnagar and 19 union councils of Rahim Yar Khan where field staff sprayed insecticides against locusts.

The commissioner directed the concerned officers to continue monitoring for locusts and keep a vigil on symptoms of locusts reproduction. The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, DC Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, DC Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Managing Director Cholistan development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad and officers of other departments concerned.

Related Topics

Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Cholistan From

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

15 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

28 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from harassing Ran ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeded 2,900, D ..

2 minutes ago

Four arrested, 41kg hashish recovered

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.