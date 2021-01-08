250,000 fine imposed on profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 250,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to the city district administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 914 points and found 95 violations while cases were also registered against 12 violators.

The magistrates were conducting raids in the city to ensure availability of commodities ongovernment rates.