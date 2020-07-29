UrduPoint.com
250,000 Pakistanis Brought Back From Different Countries In Two Months: National Assembly Told

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:07 PM

The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that around 250,000 Pakistanis, other than zaireen, had been brought back from different countries, who stranded there after the breakout of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that around 250,000 Pakistanis, other than zaireen, had been brought back from different countries, who stranded there after the breakout of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During the question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said as many as 8,465 zaireen had also been brought back to Pakistan after the virus outbreak.

As per estimates, she said, currently there were about 20-25 Pakistani zaireen stranded in Iran.

Andleeb Abbas said the holy shrines in Qom and Mashhad cities were currently closed due to second wave of COVID-19 in Iran.

"These remaining zaireen are likely to return to Pakistan by next flight of Iran Air on July 30, 2020 from Tehran to Karachi. Some are also, reportedly, planning to return to Pakistan by Taftan border." She said Pakistan Embassy in Tehran and the Consulates in Mashhad and Zahidan were in constant touch with the Pakistani community in Iran to ensure their well beings and their return to Pakistan as per their desire.

The parliamentary secretary said Pakistan steps taken for COVID-19 management were being appreciated in the world and its model was being followed to contain the virus spread. "Pakistan is among four top countries being acknowledged for best COVID-19 management."

