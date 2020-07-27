UrduPoint.com
250,000 Saplings Planted In Islamabad During Monsoon Every Year: Shaukat Ali

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:53 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday said the federal capital management was carrying out tree plantation drive in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country clean and green

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday said the Federal capital management was carrying out tree plantation drive in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country clean and green.

Speaking on floor of the National Assembly during question hour, he said as many as 250,000 saplings were planted in the capital during monsoon drive every year.

"Currently, a campaign is also in progress under which 250,000 saplings will be planted." Answering another question, he said around 200 different species of trees were removed from during dualization of Atta Turk Avenue (West) from Khayaban-e-Suharwardy to Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad in the last five years. "Against these trees, almost 2500 new large size plants have been planted at the said avenue." He said re-plantation of the removed trees was not possible, so these were auctioned in a transparent manner.

