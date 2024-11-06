2500kg unwholesome meat recovered

Provincial food department here Wednesday recovered 2500 Kilograms of unwholesome meat and apprehended the owner of the supplying vehicle

According to details, a team from the food department recovered the meat during the checking of vehicles on G T Road.

The meat was sent to a laboratory for checking and it was found that meat is not suitable for human consumption. The owner of the vehicle was arrested and meat was later discarded.

Secretary food department, Saqib Raza Aslam has said that a three-member committee has been constituted to identify the network through which substandard meat was supplied.